Buhari hails former President of Nigerian Guild of Editors Dantiye

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with former two-term President of Nigerian Guild of Editors and renowned Communications Strategist, Malam Halilu Ibrahim Dantiye, on his 60th birthday, April 2, 2021.

The president congratulated the veteran journalist for more than 40 years of service to his profession, with many scores, including working as Permanent Secretary in Kano State.

A statement signed by Special Adviser to the President(Media & Publicity), Femi Adesina reads:

“The President joins the Nigerian Union of Journalists and Nigerian Guild of Editors in celebrating with Malam Dantiye, fondly called “Baba’’, whose dedication to his profession, and passion for development communication impacted greatly on the dynamic media industry, regularly positioning him for more responsibilities and leadership roles.

“President Buhari notes the journalist’s versatility as a member of National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Secretary of Kano State Steering Committee on Ease of Doing Business, Chairman, Technical Committee on Kano State Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project, and serving as Director General, Media and Communications, to Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his predecessor, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

“The President believes Malam Dantiye’s experience will always be relevant in development, praying that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with longer life and good health.”