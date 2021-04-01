Bella Shmurda to release new song featuring Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido

By
Muhamin Olowoporoku
-
Bella Shmurda
Bella Shmurda
Bella Shmurda
Bella SHmurda to release new song featuring Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Fast-rising singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, aka Bella Shmurda has announced the release of a new track.

The new song would feature A-list artist, Davido and Grammy winners, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The singer made the announcement via Twitter noting that the song would be released Friday (Tomorrow).

“New Music featuring Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido out tomorrow! Pre-save link on my IG bio, he tweeted.

Bella was recently spotted with Wizkid in a studio but it must be noted that the announcement came at a point when April Fool was trending on Twitter.

Bella Shmurda recently rose to prominence with the release of the song “vision 2020”, and a follow-up remix that featured Nigeria rapper Olamide.

Afterward, he has released hit tracks like CashApp, Rush, and Moving Fast.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.