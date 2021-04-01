Aregbesola, Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola, Adewusi, others to unveil Okanlawon Memorial Trust

By Taiwo Okanlawon

•As National Missioner Ansar-Deen delivers lecture

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior and former Governor of Osun is set to chair the unveiling of the Okanlawon Memorial Trust, a humanitarian organization set up by the family of the late Pa Asafa Olohuntoogun Okanlawon and his wife Alhaja Basirat Okanlawon.

Other dignitaries expected at the event on Saturday include Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the state; his Lagos State counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Postmaster General of the federation and CEO of NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi.

Other guests are Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams among others.

National Missioner of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdul-Rahman Olanrewaju Ahmad is the guest lecturer of the event holding on Saturday, April 3rd, 2021, at Kings Riverside Holiday and Resorts, By Odo-Oba River, Iwo-Ibadan Road, Iwo Osun.

The event is in celebration of the 45 years after the death of Pa Okanlawon and his wife who also died on February 15 this year.

The family said the humanitarian organization will contribute to society in its own little way.

Information available on the website of the organization says that “Okanlawon Memorial Trust (OMT) represents the values held by the two beautiful souls -Late Pa Asafa Olohuntoogun Okanlawon & Late Alhaja Basirat Abike Okanlawon (nee Alao) -who lived their lives, in service to humanity in their immediate community.”

While stating “Sustainable Support to achieve a socially stable society” as its vision statement, the organization said in its Mission Statement “To mobilize, empower and motivate tomorrow’s potential leaders to achieve their full potential through helpful hands.”