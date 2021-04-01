APC extends membership registration by 3 weeks

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced the extension of its membership registration and revalidation by another three weeks.

It was initially scheduled to end by 31 March.

In a statement by Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the party said the exercise was extended owing to an avalanche of applications from critical stakeholders.

He said several states, where the exercise started late, requested for additional time.

“Consequently, the CECPC has approved the recommendation of the National Committee for the Membership Registration, Revalidation and update to extend the duration of the exercise for three weeks, ” Senator John Akpanudoedehe said.