Anambra CP: Soludo now safe after gunmen attack

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, has confirmed that former Central Bank Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, is safe.

The police chief stated this on Channels Television after Soludo was attacked on Wednesday, leading to the deaths of three policemen.

However, Kuryas also confirmed that the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, was abducted by the gunmen.

He said, ”The former CBN governor was holding a town hall meeting with the youths of his community called Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

“Suddenly, unknown gunmen attacked my men that were providing security for him. In the exchange of fire, three of my men were killed but the professor is safe.

“However, the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engr Emeka Ezenwanne, was abducted in the process and my men are on the heels of the abductors.”

The commissioner said he has since visited the ex-CBN governor and “reassured the professor of the security around him.”

The police CP also said that some arrests have been made in connection with the crime.