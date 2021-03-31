Video: Buhari lands in London, no official UK reception

President Muhammadu Buhari has now arrived safe in London, according to a video posted by New media aide, Bashir Ahmad.

Since the 2-week visit is private, there was noticeably no official UK reception for the Nigerian leader.

There was no red carpet as he stepped out of the Air Force plane into a waiting car.

Buhari is in the UK as a medical tourist.

His PR handlers said he is in the country for a routine medical check-up and will be there till second week of April.

While away, doctors in Nigeria said they would embark on a strike from 1 April.