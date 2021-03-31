UNIBEN sets up caretaker committee for dissolved SUG

By Usman Aliyu

The authorities of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), on Wednesday, announced that a caretaker committee will manage the affairs of the now-dissolved Student Union Government.

Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the institution’s PRO, in a statement issued in Benin, also mentioned that three former leaders of the SUG, have been suspended.

She said that the institution’s Senate took the decision to forestall the breakdown of law and order, following the planned protest by the students’ union body against the shift in the school’s academic calendar.

“The union had persistently engaged in subversive activities, including incitement of other students to disobey lawful instructions by the school authorities.

“This is in spite of concerted efforts by management, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, to provide their basic needs, such as water and electricity as well as other facilities necessary for learning.

“Consequently, the bank account of the union has been suspended and their secretariat sealed.

“All members of the erstwhile executives are to hand over their students’ union identification cards to the Chief Security Officer of the university immediately.

“They are also to vacate the privileged hostel accommodations accorded them with immediate effect”, she said.

Ehanire noted that the senate, however, commended the students for resisting attempts by the students’ union executives to drag them into unwarranted agitations.

“The Senate wishes the students the best in their ongoing examinations and a restful break from April 1until their return to campus for the second semester on April 18,” she said.

Efforts to get the reaction of the president of the suspended union, Benjamin Egwu, however, proved abortive as he neither picked nor returned the calls put through to him.

Meanwhile, in another statement, the institution’s senate announced the review of the 2019/2020 academic calendar.

Ehanire quoted the senate, presided over by the vice-chancellor as affirming that first semester examination would end on Thursday, as earlier scheduled.

