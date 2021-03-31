Trump launches personal website after social media ban

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former United States President, Donald Trump has finally launched a website to serve his personal office.

The website, 45office.com, comes after Trump’s ban from social media sites in the aftermath of the January Capitol insurrection.

The site features a lengthy biography of the former president. It states that he launched the most extraordinary political movement in history, dethroning political dynasties, defeating the Washington Establishment.

Trump’s website also shows pictures of him boarding Air Force One, greeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un kissing a baby among others.

Other photos are of the president and Melania Trump dancing at the inaugural ball and at black-tie dinners in the White House.

Since the January 6th Capitol insurrection, Donald Trump has remained offline after he was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social platforms, such as Snapchat.

The former president has revealed he will return to social media in two to three months on his own platform, according to Jason Miller, a spokesperson for the president.

The new platform will attract “tens of millions” of new users and “completely redefine the game,” Miller added.