Timi & Busola Dakolo celebrate 9th wedding anniversary

Nigerian singer, songwriter, music producer and winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007, Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today.

The celebrity couple got married in 2012 and are proud parents of three beautiful children.

Timi who took to Instagram to appreciate his woman in his anniversary message to Busola wrote:

“Happy Anniversary to me and the girl Wey..

Be thanking me everyday o..

For being a great guy.”

In the same vein, Busola on Instagram wrote: “Ever faithful God!

Awesome God!

The Light that never goes dim

The Light on our path

The fire that goes before us

The Love that binds us together

The peace that passes all human understanding

Thank you Father🙏.

Happy anniversary to us. @timidakolo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”