TikTok launches #CelebrateEaster for users

By Taiwo Okanlawon

TikTok, a leading destination for short-form mobile video has launched the #CelebrateEaster campaign for users to showcase their Easter vibes from the comfort of their home.

Known as a holiday filled with praise, delicious food and on-going celebrations, Easter is one of the times we all count down to as we start the year.

TikTok will be hosting some egg-citing in-app hashtag activities especially launched for Easter. Popular local creators such as Jhayneey, Oluwarmd and actressIyabo Ojo, have taken part and are encouraging other creators to celebrate Easter through dance, music, trendy fashion and cool memes.

Creators can also check out the “My Easter Food” effect for a mouth-watering food selection and join in on the fun. Users should not forget to caption their videos with #CelebrateEaster, #EasterEggHunt, #FamilyDay2021 to feature on the trending hashtag page!

In need of some inspiration? Take a look at what some of TikTok’s top local creators have posted:

● Johnson Emmanuel:

● Tuke Morgan:

● Ndunaka Cynthia:

TikTok, a platform where users create and share short videos — often dancing or lip-synching to a soundtrack, started out as Musical.ly in 2014, attracting millions of users across the world.

In 2017, it was acquired by ByteDance, a China-based company which already owned an app called TikTok (but was popular mainly in Asia). And in 2018, both platforms merged to become the TikTok we know today.

Since then, TikTok has grown massively, amassing over one billion users globally. In the first quarter of 2019, it overtook Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to become the most downloaded iOS app and third most downloaded on Google Play, data from Sensor Tower, a top app analytics platform, indicated.

It is currently the 16th most popular social media app in Nigeria. And for a short while in April, it was the 8th overall most popular Android app in Nigeria (overtaking Instagram by two places) and the third most popular social media app on Google Play (while Instagram was at 4th place), according to Sensor Tower.

In Nigeria, the app is dominated by teenagers and young adults — many of whom now use it as their primary social media platform.

There, they participate in viral challenges, obsessively churning out quirky videos of themselves either lip-synching to a trending song or soundtrack from a funny video or showing off new dance moves.

These kinds of content are also popular on Instagram, but maybe too popular.

Head over to the Explore tab on your Instagram on any given day, there is an almost certain chance you’d be bombarded with an endless feed of skits from both individual and brand accounts.