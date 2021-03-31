The inciter-in-chief: 2 U.S. Capitol police officers sue Donald Trump

Two U.S. Capitol police officers have sued former President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting the mob that caused them grave injuries on 6 January..

The officers say the horrific injuries nearly led to their deaths.

According to TMZ, the officers are James Blassingame, a 17-year veteran, and Sidney Hemby, an 11-year veteran.

The paper reported the officers are suing for an unspecified damage.

In the suit, the cops claim Trump incited the January 6 riot by getting his followers riled up about trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Hemby says the riot resulted in him being “crushed against the doors on the east side” while “trying to hold the insurrectionists back.” He claims he suffered cuts and abrasions on his face, hands and body while the mob attacked.

Blassingame claims he was slammed against a stone column, injuring his spine and the back of his head. In addition to the physical attack, he says people were yelling and repeatedly calling him a n****r.

Both officers point to Trump’s December 19 tweet, as proof he was the inciter.

Trump tweeted: “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there. Will be wild!”

The officers assert that was a battle cry … “taken by many of [Trump’s] supporters as a literal call to arms.”

Read the original in TMZ