By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday chaired the tripartite committee consisting of the Executive, Legislative and some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.

Also present was Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Secretary-General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief Of Staff, Prof Gambari, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege and the Attorney General Malami SAN.

See more photos below