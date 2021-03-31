Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun State

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Oduduwa Nation Security Force with the code name “Operation Paramole”, meant to protect citizens of Oduduwa Nation has been launched.

The security outfit was launched on Wednesday, Mar 30, 2021, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Operation Paramole was launched by a set of Yoruba Nation agitators who stormed the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo on Tuesday.

Yoruba Youths Staged Rally at the Palace Of Alake of Egbaland.

However, Alake was said to have travelled out of the state for a presentation at the Senate in Abuja.

Recall that Sunday Igboho’s spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, had recently threatened that Yoruba youths would invade the palace of the Alake for not supporting Sunday Igboho’s call for a Yoruba Nation.

Tuesday’s march to the Oba’s palace was a peaceful demonstration devoid of any act of violence as the group affirms that they are not violent and can never support violence.

The Yoruba Nation agitators in series of tweets shared photos of the newly unveiled security outfit while giving details on how to join the squad to interested members of the public.

The group in a tweet said, “Yoruba Nation Warriors Ogun State Chapter. This is the first batch from Ogun State.”

The group in a tweet said, "Yoruba Nation Warriors Ogun State Chapter. This is the first batch from Ogun State." Do you want to join? Contact Isokan omo Oduduwa or Koiki media on Facebook to join.

Yoruba Nation Awareness Campaign. Abeokuta Ogun State.