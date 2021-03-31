NGO partners Commonwealth office to provide mental health support in Nigeria

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Olamma Cares Foundation, a mental health NGO has partnered UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development office to provide mental health support in Nigeria.

The NGO announced this as it celebrates its 4th anniversary and continues to raise awareness on mental health and mental health issues in Nigeria.

According to Chioma Nwosu, Executive Director of the Foundation, Mental health care is a fundamental human right, which every individual no matter the status should be able to access.

She stated that access to mental health care and support in Nigeria is abysmally low, which is further compounded by the stigma, poverty, lack of education and COVID-19 pandemic, affecting the 40% of Nigerians below the poverty line.

The foundation has also has continued to encourage the social acceptance of people living with mental health conditions and the provision of support for persons living with a mental health condition.

Olamma Cares Foundation has also invested in the training of mental health first aiders over the years.

The NGO which also aims at providing Mental Health Support for Digitally Underserved Persons in Nigeria fostered digital inclusion.

They promoted viable community-based mental health care that leverages on creative solutions to provide telemedicine to digitally underserved communities in Nigeria.

In celebration of its fourth anniversary, the foundation plans to release a short film that portrays the need for mental awareness in Nigeria.

The documentary, ‘CIRCLES’ will be released in Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa.

It will emphasize the importance of having conversations about mental health and the need for a support system for everyone.