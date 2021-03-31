Netflix acquires Cameroon’s 1st Oscar submission ‘The Fisherman’s Diary’

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Streaming giant Netflix has acquired first-ever Cameroon’s 2021 Oscar submission, ‘The Fisherman’s Diary’ directed by Enah Johnscott.

It is set for an April 4, 2021 premiere on Netflix.

The Fisherman’s Diary‘ follows the story of Ekah, a 12-year-old who defies her community’s age-old view of female education after stumbling on the story of the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai.

It stars Kang Quintus who doubles as producer, Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah, Daphne Njie, Faith Fidel, Ndamo Damarise, Cosson Chinepoh, Onyama Laura, Neba Godwill, Prince Sube and Mayorchu.

The trailblazing movie made history as it was selected to represent Cameroon in the Best International Feature category at the 2021 Academy Awards. The film was the first to represent Cameroon at the Oscars since 1980, and the second overall.

The film premiered at the 2020 I Will Tell International Film Festival. It was selected as the Cameroonian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, but it was not nominated. The film was nominated for Best Feature Film at the 2020 Paris Art and Movie Awards.

Watch the trailer: