Man City eye Harry Kane, Haaland as Aguero replacement

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester City are considering a summer approach for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane if they fail to land primary target Erling Haaland as a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

All-time top scorer Aguero will leave City when his contract expires in three months, ending his decade-long stay in Manchester.

Haaland is the player they have identified as the ideal signing in that pursuit and report have it that City consider themselves favorites for the Norwegian prodigy.

City officials have been in touch with the Haaland camp since the youngster’s early days playing in Norway, before his success with Red Bull Salzburg and now Borussia Dortmund.

There has been a feeling among Haaland’s suitors that, despite only joining Dortmund in January 2020, he is already prepared to move on and take the next step in his career. Chelsea are very interested, while Real Madrid and Manchester United are also keeping an eye on him.

If City are unable to sign Haaland this summer, they are already thinking about alternatives and The Times reports that the citizens would then consider an approach for Kane.

Kane’s future at Spurs has come into doubt in recent months amid suggestions that he has grown frustrated by the club’s lack of silverware and lessening future prospects.