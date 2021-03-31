Lalong vows to destroy criminals’ nest in Pandam

By Martha Agas

Governor Simon Lalong has said his administration was committed to ensuring that the Pandam Forest in Qu’an Pan Local Government Area in Plateau, was no longer a hideout for criminals.

The governor stated this on Wednesday during the installation and presentation of staff of office to two-second class chiefs in Qua’an Pan area at the local government mini stadium.

The installed chiefs are the Long Kwo of the Kwo Kingdom, Miskoom Fidelis Attahiru, and the Long Jan of the Namu Kingdom, Miskoom Safiyanu Magaji III.

“I am aware of the security concerns about criminal activities in and around the forests in Qua’an Pan LGA and others. Let me assure our people that the government is working hard to address this situation and enhance the security and safety of the people.

“Already, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the taking over of the Pandam Game Reserve by the Federal Government as a National Park.

“It means that the security of Pandam Wild Life Park is now in the hands of Mr President,” he said.

He charged the traditional rulers to be proactive in ensuring peaceful coexistence and exposing criminals in their domains.

“In addition, we expect that the recently trained and deployed Community Police Constables ad vigilante groups will be carried along in intelligence gathering that is vital to addressing criminality,” he said.

He said traditional institutions were necessary to preserve cultural heritage and for social cohesion while urging the leaders to discharge their duties diligently.

While presenting the staff of office to them, he urged them to imbibe fairness, justice and no favouritism in their discharge of duties, while praying for wisdom from them.

“I pray for wisdom to rule the people, show mercy, compassion, lead without fear and favour,” he said.

The governor implored the rulers to join the state government in its advocacy campaign for the COVID-19 vaccination by sensitising their wards on the benefits.

He commiserated with the victims of the Yam market inferno in the Namu community and encouraged them, saying a committee has been set up to forestall similar incidents.

Responding, the Long Kwo of Kwo Chiefdom, Miskoom Fidelis Attahiru, thanked the governor for the installation, saying it has reached the traditional institutions from collapse, especially Kwo Chiefdom which has been without a ruler for 33 years.

He said they would support Lalong’s administration in ensuring peaceful coexistence in their domains, through ensuring the safety of farms to engage youths in farming

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of Qua’an Pan Local Government Council, Mr Abdulmalik Haruna, thanked the governor for the installation, saying it is time to salvage ethnic groups who have been without leadership for many decades.

He urged the newly installed royal fathers to have a good working relationship with their colleagues, foster unity and cooperation for the progress of their communities.

NAN