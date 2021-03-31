Lagos soccer fans call for more Eagles matches

Lagos soccer fans have called for more Super Eagles matches in the state, in line with its premier sports position.

A cross-section of fans who watched the Eagles last Group L match against Lesotho at Teslim Balogun Stadium said this in Lagos.

The Super Eagles beat the Crocodile of Lesotho 3-0 in the 2021 AFCON qualifier.

The Eagles finished top in Group L with 14 points from six matches.

Seyi Law, a popular comedian, said there was great improvement in the Eagles game, stressing that he enjoyed every minute of the match.

Law pointed out that the crowd outside the stadium, including those who got tickets but could not enter the main bowl was an attestation to how Lagos fans desired to watch Eagles matches.

“Many people could not get into the stadium due to the COVID-19 protocols.

“I was outside for a very long time before I could enter. Many waited outside till the end of the game.

“This is to tell you how much Lagos fans are willing to come and cheers the Eagles. It was a good match; we want more of it in Lagos.

“It isn’t about the money we paid for the ticket, but for us seeing the Eagles in Lagos with their performance, am sure they will bring the trophy,’’ the comedian said.

Grace Amah, a Nollywood Actress, corroborated Law’s claim, praising the Eagles for not disappointing fans, stressing that their presence had been missed for so long.

“I really enjoyed the game. I was excited to watch them beat the Lesotho 3-0, it is a welcome development. We want more of their games in Lagos,’’ she said.

Another fan, Benjamín Okafor, a businessman, said for a very long time, he had not enjoyed watching the Eagles live matches.

Okafor said that he was so excited that he danced and shouted at every movement of the Eagles during the match.

“I want to believe that this is the beginning of the Eagles returning to Lagos for their matches.

“You can see everyone happy to see them. On the streets, while they were coming, people lined up clapping and cheering them up, this is a sign of appreciation,’’ he said.

Dr Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary-General, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Eagles, especially qualifying for AFCON.

“We give glory to God that we already qualified and consolidated our qualification. We commend the Eagles for making us proud.

“We also commend the Federal and Lagos State Government for their support, we thanked all Nigerians for their support,’’ Sanusi said.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, said the federation was not resting on its oars, in spite of the qualification.

Pinnick said that many friendlies await the Eagles both at home and away between June and August 2021.

According to him, they will play with Liberia, the Central African Republic and Cape Verde.

He said that every game would be played as if the team had not qualified and commended the players for their performance so far. (