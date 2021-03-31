Filmmaker Diji Aderogba drops teaser for ‘About A Boy’

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian fast rising filmmaker and 2020 AMVCA nominee for Best Documentary, Diji Aderogba has premiered an exciting new teaser from his feature-length film ‘About A Boy’.

The forthcoming film follows the story of a writer with an obsessive attraction, which explores the mental health and the power of youthful dreams.

Aderogba also known as ‘film director with dreadlocks’ employs the services of Chimezie Imo, Funmilayo Mustapha, Bolaji Ogunmola and Olumide Oworu.

The film has already kickstarted its festival run with confirmed selections for the Nollywood Week Film Festival Paris and the DMOFF.

Watch the teaser:

Diji Aderogba started his film-making journey in 2016 after graduating from Mainframe film and media institute, owned by the foremost African filmmaker, Tunde Kelani.

Growing up, he’s always been a big fan of storytelling. He’s known for telling conscious stories that address societal issues.

In 2020, one of his documentaries “Hidden Euphoria” was nominated for the category of BEST DOCUMENTARY at the AMVCAs.