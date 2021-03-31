FEC approves N10.7 billion for power projects in Northeast

By Ismaila Chafe

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday approved $26 million dollars, about N10.7 billion for various power projects in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, made this known to State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting in Abuja.

He said $1.62 million was for the payment of the claims and the variation of onshore and offshore cost of the existing contract for the construction of 1×1 50 MBA three 31, 32, 33 KV sub-stations at Damaturu and 1×330 KV land by extension at Gombi, Adamawa.

He revealed that an additional N102.9million was approved for the affected project.

The minister also disclosed that the remaining $24.38million of the total approval was meant for the design, manufacturing and supply of four fabricated sub-stations of 2×100 MBA 132 33 KV power transformers with complete accessories for deployment to Damaturu, Potiskum, Biu, and Maiduguri.

“Today, the Federal Executive Council has graciously approved two memos from the Federal Ministry of Power.

“One, it approved the payment of the claims and the variation of onshore and offshore cost of the existing contract for the construction of 1×1 50 MBA three 31, 32, 33 KV sub-stations at Damaturu and 1×330 KV land by extension at Gombi in favour Messsr Kadlak International Limited in the sum of $1,621,423.88 cents plus N102,905,606.07.

“The other one is the approval of the contract for the design, manufacturing and supply of four fabricated sub-stations of 2×100 MBA 132 33 KV power transformers with complete accessories for deployment to Damaturu, Potiskum, Biu, and Maiduguri for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in favour of Msssr Kidon T Good Electric Company Limited and Incomtel Engineering Limited in the sum of $24,387,850.22 cents plus N1,475,204,584.34.