Facebook, Instagram block Donald Trump again

Facebook and Instagram have removed Donald Trump’s interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Lea, in which he made a series of false accusations against the media.

The social media giants sent an email to Lara saying video had been blocked because he is still banned from the platforms and the clip ‘featured President Trump speaking’ and the ‘voice of Donald Trump.’

In the interview, Trump accused the social media and the mainstream media for suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story.

He criticised President Biden’s green agenda and railed against cancel culture which he said obliterates US culture.

He also spoke about running in 2024.

Facebook emailed Lara’s team before the video was uploaded, warning them that it would be removed.

At 9.51pm on Tuesday night, they emailed again to say that they’d taken it down.

Lara shared screenshots of the emails on Instagram afterwards. ‘And just like that, we are one step closer to Orwell’s 1984. Wow,’ she wrote alongside them.

Trump has been banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram since the January 6 riots, cut off from his supporters and unable to get messages to them as he did before.

His interview with Lara is the first time he has been seen on camera since he left office. Until now, he has been phoning in to FOX News to share his opinions.

Read the original in Daily Mail