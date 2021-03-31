EbonyLife Creative Academy commissions new campus

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

The EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) was on 9th March 2021, opened for new creatives in the filmmaking and media content industry.

The ELCA which boasts of exquisite new, state-of-the-art campus with studios, sound recording facilities, equipment, laptops and desktops sponsored by HP Nigeria and Zinox Technologies with dynamic lecture rooms conducive to creative learning was commissioned by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI) and EbonyLife Media CEO, Mo Abudu.

According to the EbonyLife team, the ELCA project is a milestone in achieving a key vision for education, technology, the creative sector and making Lagos a destination for media and entertainment.

The academy has opened its 2nd semester registration of film courses and all courses are completely free of charge for Lagos residents.

Beginning on 22nd March, students can apply for full-time courses covering all aspects of filmmaking and media content production, developed by local and international industry experts.

The courses are designed to help working film professionals advance their skills and to equip beginners with the skills they need to launch their careers.

The second semester will begin on 7th June 2021 from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m., and last for three months.

The ELCA was conceptualised by EbonyLife Media CEO, Mo Abudu and is supported by the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI).

For more information on courses and to register, visit www.ebonylifecreativeacademy.com