Easter not a period for over eating, drinking : Cleric

Rev. Jude Uchechukwu, Founder, World Liberation Assembly Nsukka in Enugu State, has urged Christian faithful in the country to use the period of Easter to get closer to God.

Uchechukwu made the call in Nsukka on Wednesday.

He said Easter was not a period for overeating or drinking but a moment for sober reflection so as to get closer to God, who allowed His only begotten Son to redeem the world.

“We should meditate and have sober reflection on the death of our Lord Saviour Jesus Christ, who died on the cross of Calvary so that our sins will be forgiven and we will have eternal life.

“If Jesus Christ has not died on the cross of Calvary and defeated death by rising on Easter Sunday there could not been anything like Christianity.

“So every Christian should use the period of Easter for sober reflection over the supreme sacrifice of Jesus, that restored hope as well as bring eternal life to those believed in Him,” he said.

The cleric said for any Christian faithful to benefit from the Easter Sunday resurrection blessings he must have a good relationship with God, as well as, with fellow human beings.

“Easter is a period to make peace, forgive your neighbour whom you think has offended you so that you can draw closer to God and receive more God’s blessings.

“It is period we learn how to make sacrifices for our fellow being so that we can live in peace with one another irrespective of tribe, religion, language or political affiliations.

“We should also use this period to pray and ask for God’s intervention on the security challenges facing the country since nothing is impossible to God,” he said.

Uchechukwu also urged Christian faithful to use the period to visit orphanages, Nigeria Correctional Centres and hospitals in order to put smiles on those who are in need of help.

“You will receive more reward from God if you give that money you want to spend on going to beer drinking joints and hotels to motherless babies, prison inmates and patients.

“No matter how little it is, it will go a long to put smiles on their faces, as well as, give them a sense of belonging in this period of Easter,” he said.