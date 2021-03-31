BRT shuts operations along Ikorodu – TBS route

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Primero Transport Services Limited, operator of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, has temporarily grounded operations along the Ikorodu – Tafa Balewa Square.

Mutiu Yekeen, Head, Corporate Communications of the firm, announced the suspension of activities of the BRT from Wednesday.

Yekeen said that the development was due to operational challenges being faced by the firm along the corridor.

“The Primero Transport Services Limited uses this medium to inform our commuters on Ikorodu to TBS corridor that we are shutting down operations from March 31 due to operational challenges, the statement read.

“We hope to resolve it in the next couple of days and resume full operations.

“We call on our esteemed commuters to bear with us during this period. We sincerely crave your indulgence for any inconvenience this may have caused you.