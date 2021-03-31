British playwright MacMilla announces ‘Game of Thrones’ theatre adaptation

A theatre adaptation of HBO’s mega-hit and fan-favourite television series, ‘Game of Thrones’ is officially in the works.

The stage play produced by British playwright Duncan MacMillan and directed Dominic Cooke, will reportedly center on a gathering set a decade before the events in the epic HBO television series based on George RR Martin’s novels.

GOT is an American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss for HBO. It is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin, the first of which is A Game of Thrones.

Reacting to the news, Martin revealed that he and the show’s producer are having a great time uncovering the power struggles in the fictional Westeros.

“Duncan MacMillan and I are having a great time digging into the dynastic power struggles at the heart of George’s extraordinary imaginative world – and he has been hugely generous and supportive towards both of us.”

“The production will boast a story centred around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now,” a statement revealed.

According to reports, some of the show’s most popular characters will make appearances in the play set for a 2023 Broadway and West End debut.

The latest announcement comes shortly after news of Martin’s new five-year deal to develop more TV shows for HBO made headlines.