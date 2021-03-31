Bandit killed, AK-47 recovered in Niger State

The Niger Police have shot and killed a bandit in Tashan–Barau village of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The police also recovered from the bandit an AK-47 rifle.

Mr Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police in the state, on Wednesday, disclosed this in Minna.

Usman said that on March 30 at about 15:25 hours, a team of Operation Puff-Adder 11, attached to the command acted on a credible intelligence that a group of bandits on motorcycles was sighted heading toward Pangu-Gari in Rafi local government area.

He said that the team mobilised to the location and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle at Tashan-Barau village, along Tegina/Minna road.

Usman said one of the bandits who was later identified as Mohammed Garba of Ungwan Sani, Sabon Mariga area of Rafi local government area was shot, while one AK 47 rifle and an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle were recovered.

The commissioner said the corpse of the criminal had been deposited at a hospital mortuary.

Usman assured members of the public that the command would continue the onslaught against bandits and called on the residents to always give useful and timely information to security agencies.