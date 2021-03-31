AK 47-wielding herdsmen massacre 15 villagers in Ebonyi

We wake up with corpses as gifts, says one of the shocked villagers

By Christian Ogbonna/Abakaliki

Herdsmen wielding AK 47 rifles have massacred no fewer than 15 villagers in Ebonyi state, burning also motorcycles belonging to the villagers.

The shocking attack in Ishielu Local Government Area took place Monday night in Nkalaha, Obegu, Amazu, Nkalagu and Umuhuali Autonomous Communities.

Survivors expressed surprise about the attack as the communities had been living peacefully with herders.

“There has not been a situation whereby we got into a quagmire with them,” one of them added.

“We have been living peacefully. Suddenly, we wake up with corpses as gifts.”

Gov. David Umahi who visited the communities on Tuesday condemned the massacre.

He expressed sadness over the gruesome attack.

He charged all the security agencies in the state to go after the perpetrators in order to bring them to justice.

“I got very shocking news this afternoon about the attack on about four communities in the state.

“We feel so sad that this kind of thing should happen in Ebonyi, we feel so worried for our country Nigeria and we are short of words.

“We condemn this attack because it is capable of causing very serious killings, if allowed to continue this way,” he said.

Umahi appealed to the communities to remain calm and shun reprisal attacks.

“Good enough, we have some traces of the sponsors; we have the traces of those who came here,” the governor added.

“I will not disclose it, but I am going to escalate the identities of the people to the highest authorities and we wait to see what they will do.”