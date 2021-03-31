AGF officials charged to court for human trafficking

By Muhaimin Olowporoku

Two senior staff of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, have been charged to court by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The officials who are workers of the Chief Accountant on Grade Level 14 and the other on Grade Level 13, were alleged of being involved in human trafficking.

Innocent Bola-Audu, one of the officials was sacked a few days ago as President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, and an Assistant Executive Officer on Grade Level 13, Cecilia Aneke.

Previously, the office of the AGF also has queried the two workers.

They got queried following a letter by NAPTIP to the AGF accusing them of human trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable persons.

A spokesperson of NAPTIP, Stella Nezan, who confirmed the matter said, “For now, the matter has gone to court and that is all I can tell you. I can’t disclose the court, whether Federal High Court or FCT High Court.”