60 suspected cultists arraigned in Lagos

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned 60 suspected cultists arrested at various points across the state at the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba.

They were arraigned on Wednesday before Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo with the new Lagos State Anti-Cultism Law, 2021.

The police prosecutors filed 13 count-charge against the 60 suspects for various offences, including conspiracy, murder, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms and breach of public peace under the new Lagos State Anti-Cultism Law, 2021 and Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu had coordinated some raids and operations around the state, especially, in Ikorodu Division of Lagos State to go after cultists and hoodlums who have been terrorising the entire state and bring them to book.

The police boss confirmed that the new law is a blessing and a catalyst to eradicate cultism across the length and breadth of the state as the law catered for many loopholes in the previous laws pertaining to cult related matters in the state.

He further commended the government and the good people of Lagos State for making the law a reality which is now applicable in the state.

Odumosu, therefore, charged the Divisional Police Officers and commanders of operational units to be on their toes and make sure that the state is rid of cultism and other social vices since the command enjoys the enabling platform and framework to operate and discharge its duties as expected.

In the last few months, several cultists have been arrested in Lagos, especially in Ikorodu, Bariga, Lekki, Ketu, among others.

Odumosu had vowed to stamp out cultism and hooliganism from the streets of Lagos as they constitute threats to peaceful coexistence.