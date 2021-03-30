Woli Arole releases pre-wedding photos

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nigerian comedian, actor and on-air personality, Toyin Bayegun popularly known as Woli Arole is officially engaged.

The Instagram sensation took to his Instagram page to announce his engagement and forthcoming wedding to his woman, who he simply addressed as Yemi.

Arole hinted that their love journey started in London and he is most grateful and glad that he is walking down the aisle with her.

He wrote: “A JOURNEY that started somewhere in LONDON.

So glad I am walking down the AISLE with YOU.

You’re a blessing to ME.

Yemmy Yemmy like I love to call YOU.

Ololufemi Owon.”

See pictures from the proposal below.