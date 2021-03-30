Wizkid’s fans excited as Drake’s One Dance challenge hits TikTok

By Taiwo Okanlawon

A platinum song “One Dance” made by Grammy-award winner Drake featuring popstar Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid has been trending on the popular video-based social media platform, TikTok.

The song which was listed as the 6th biggest song of the decade in the UK in 2019 was released in 2016 but still found its way back to the trending list after Drake launched it on TikTok.

However, many music lovers are excited because Wizkid’s part of the song is what is trending on TikTok.

Wizkid is also a co-producer and co-writer to One Dance featuring Kyla.

Hours after it’s launched on the App, “One Dance” has now surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify. It’s the fifth song to reach this milestone.

It was gathered that One Dance topped number 1 in 15 countries including the USA. The song generates millions of dollars every year. Wizkid will get paid as a featured artist, co-writer, and co-producer on the song for the rest of his life.

Looks like BTS Army have started a new challenge with Drake and Wizkid's "One Dance"pic.twitter.com/kt7A8nAb73 — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) March 30, 2021

The Chinese-owned social media app, in which users create 15-second clips, usually set to music, was second only to WhatsApp in global downloads last year.

With a billion users of its international version, it’s increasingly established itself as a way for unknown artists to score a breakout hit – from Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road, to Doja Cat’s Say So and Arizona Zervas’s Roxanne – in the same way that featuring in a television advert could supercharge an artist’s sales in the pre-internet era.