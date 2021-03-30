What’s wrong with you?: Oyakhilome slams pastors endorsing COVID-19 vaccine

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has questioned fellow pastors endorsing the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Oyakhilome, pastors should not be telling their members to go ahead and take a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a sermon delivered which was shared on his church’s YouTube channel, Oyakhilome asked his colleagues, Where is your faith?

He said, “I can’t understand how a minister of the gospel would be waiting for some vaccine to be the solution for the world. Where is your faith? What happened to you?

“We cannot make such recommendations, it is not our calling to make such recommendations. We cannot be used for that. As a minister of the gospel, you should not be used for that.

“How can you become of minister of vaccines? What happened to you? Where is the word of God in your mouth?

“Do you realise that if you would believe in Christ and in the word of God the way you believe in this vaccine, there will be power in your mouth? He (God) made us healers.”

“What is wrong? What has happened to you? When did we start making that kind of recommendation to God’s people?

“For God sake, think again. How can they send us to the churches to tell them to go take the vaccine?

“Listen, if I say to someone, you shall live and not die, that’s it for him. Isn’t that the Bible that you read?

“Where is your God of Elijah, your God of Moses? Where is your God of Peter, James and John? What is the matter with you?” he asked.