Veteran actor Patience Ozokwor speaks on “horrible” early marriage

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor has narrated how she was married off at a young age by her parents.

The actress revealed this in an interview with Bolanle Olukanni on Rubbin Minds which aired on Channels Television.

According to her, her parents made the decision after being told she cannot wait for the person she loved.

Ozokwor who described the experience as horrible, said she endured because she didn’t want to disappoint her father who loved her so much.

The actress noted that she comes from a polygamous family in which one does not leave their marriage, and from a Christian background in which divorce is not an option.

She also revealed that she looked for ways to take care of her children after discovering that her husband had a terminal disease.

Ozokwor also recounted how her husband who woke from coma, expressed surprise of her still sticking with him in spite of his sickness.

