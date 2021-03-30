UBTH vaccinates 2,200 staff

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), said it has vaccinated no fewer than 2,200 members of staff against COVID-19.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Hospital, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, disclosed this on Tuesday when he received the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, who was on an assessment visit to the institution.

He noted that since the first case was reported in the hospital on March 28, 2020, a total of 7,369 tests have been carried out by the UBTH, while 1,080 confirmed cases have been attended to.

He explained that from the figure, 210 were staff with doctors accounting for 109 and one case of mortality.

According to the CMD, 75 per cent of the 175 persons that died in the Hospital as a result of the pandemic, had underlying ailments such as hypertension, diabetes among others.

He commended the Federal Government for its intervention that has led to the expansion of its testing capacity and also improvement in handling COVID-19 cases.

“When this virus broke out in March 28 last year, we had no laboratory, no isolation ward, no MPR machine and so many other things needed.

“With the support of the government, among other things, we have been able to achieve much, we have a laboratory that has expanded our testing capacity,” he stated.