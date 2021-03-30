Swanky JKA reveals technique he adopted in ‘Living In Bondage’ sequel

Nigerian actor and model Jideofor Kenechukwu Achufusi popularly as Swanky JKA has revealed the dangerous but efficient acting technique he adopted for a scene in the 2019 blockbuster sequel, ‘Living In Bondage Breaking Free’.

In an Instagram post, Achufusi revealed that he got his co-star Shawn Faqua to kick him in the groin for a scene in the film.

“Swipe to see the Technique I used in acting out the popular scene in LIB…Tobe (@shawnfaqua) kicked me in the Gonads to inspire me”. Swanky JKA wrote.

It’s still unclear if the award-winning actor was joking about this acting technique, we can confirm that he is back on set filming Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan’s comedy heist film ‘Dwindle!’.

In the forthcoming comedy, Achufusi plays co-lead alongside Instagram comedian Samuel ‘Broda Shaggi’ Perry.