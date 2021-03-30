Sunshine FC players protest unpaid salaries

Players of the Sunshine Stars FC of Akure on Tuesday, March 30.2021, staged a protest in Ondo State over the non-payment of their three-month salaries and other allowances.

The players according to reports marched from their campsite to the state governor’s office to stage their displeasure with the development.

Some of the protesting players were dressed in their jerseys, while others were casually dressed with some carrying placards with different inscriptions; one of which read “Mr. Governor Pay Our Salaries”.

The players claimed they have not been paid since the commencement of the 2020/2021 NPFL season with fans blaming poor morale as one of the reasons the team has not won any of the 11 matches played this season.

Football fans in Nigeria have taken to social media to condemn the non-payment while attributing this to why the Nigerian league is not growing.