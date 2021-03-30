Squadra Corse Ferrari Drivers Caesar Bacarella, Martin record fastest lap

That’s how you close out a championship season.

The champagne was sweet for the Squadra Corse Garage Italia Americas Ferrari 488 drivers Martin Fuentes and Caesar Bacarella at Utah Motorsports Campus, as they celebrated a Pirelli World Challenge GT Sprint X Amateur class championship with a second place finish and a victory over the two-race weekend.

Race one of the double race weekend produced the team’s only loss of the season, a second-place behind the Mercedes-AMG GT3 of David Askew after a scramble for position put the Squadra Corse Ferrari off track and behind the Mercedes. Despite the runner-up spot, the team recorded the fastest lap during the race.

The season’s final race went better, producing a final win in the championship season along with another fastest race lap.

With the two-driver GT Sprint X Amateur class championship in hand, the Squadra Corse team will continue to boost Maxim and sponsors Hublot watches and Alpha Prime Apparel through Fuentes’ participation in the GT Sprint Amateur category for solo drivers upcoming race at Watkins Glen, New York, at the end of August.