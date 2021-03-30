Six traffic robbery suspects arrested in Lagos

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday nabbed six traffic robbery suspects at different locations in Lagos State.

The operational squad led by the Commander of the RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, nabbed the 6 traffic robbery kingpins around Iddo Bridge, Ijora Olopa, Ojota and Ketu.

While briefing the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on the operation, Egbeyemi confirmed the arrest and recovery of a toy gun from one of the suspected traffic robbers, Toheeb Isiaka, on top of Iddo Bridge.

Other 5 traffic robbery kingpins, Tunde Raman, 25, Olamilekan Adeyemi, 20, Segun Sulaiman 33, Idris Mohammed, 25, and Uche Nwankwo, 25, were apprehended at Ijora Olopa, Ketu and Ojota.

A statement issued by police’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi said Isiaka, who was caught with a toy gun confessed that he had snatched more than 20 phones from innocent motorists in the last two weeks at different spots in the area.

He also confessed that once he pulled out his toy gun, motorists became jittery and immediately surrendered their valuables like phones, wallets and jewelries, willingly without any resistance or confrontation.

In another development, barely 24 hours after his resumption the newly appointed DPO Festac, CSP Femi Iwasokun, has busted a robbery syndicate at Agboju Roundabout area of Festac and recovered one locally-made pistol from them.

The Anti Crime Squad dispatched by the Divisional Police Officer, while on patrol, intercepted some suspected armed robbers on a motorcycle around Agboju Roundabout, along Badagry Expressway, Lagos State, on Tuesday 30th March, 2021 at about 9am.

One Adewale Sadiq, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested with a locally-made pistol, while others fled.

However, Odumosu has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation, while he directed that the fleeing suspected members of the armed robbery syndicate and traffic robbers in many parts of the state be tracked and arrested as all hands must be on deck to get Lagos State rid of criminals and hoodlums.

Odumosu reiterated his zero tolerance for crimes and social vices in the state and urged criminals and hoodlums to steer clear of the state as the command will leave no stone unturned to suppress them and their antics.