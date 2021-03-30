Sinach, Google present Easter concert on YouTube

Nigerian singer/songwriter, Sinach, partners with Google over a 60-minute concert, ‘A Celebration of Joy,’ to be streamed live stream on her YouTube channel, on Easter Sunday.

Mr Addy Awofisayo, spokesman for Google and YouTube Content Partnership Lead, Google, Sub-Saharan Africa, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Awofisayo said YouTube was proud to be able to host this ‘very special’ concert by Sinach and delighted to promote courage, optimism and joy at this time when it is much needed.

“We are very excited to be able to bring Sinach’s ‘A Celebration of Joy’ concert to people in their homes, this Easter Sunday,” Awofisayo said.

He added that Sinach was one of the top 10 most subscribed artists in Africa on YouTube.

Awofisayo stated that Sinach would give fans a treat on Easter Sunday, which according to him, is a time to reflect on the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the celebration of life.

According to him, it will be a unique performance by the global star, who will bring an uplifting message of love, healing and hope, through music during the celebration.

Also speaking, Sinach said she was excited to reach out to her teeming fans through the platform.

“I am extremely excited that, while this past year has been challenging for so many, we are able to connect on this platform to share uplifting songs during this long weekend.

“I am particularly delighted to be able to connect with my friends from around the world on the YouTube platform, where they can expect me to minister some of my popular songs and others, from my new album, Greatest Lord,” she said.

YouTube launched in May 2005, is the world’s most popular online video community, allowing billions of people to discover, watch and share videos.