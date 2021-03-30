Secession: Niger Governor’s wife sends message to Igboho, Asari

By EricJames Ochigbo

Dr Amina Abubakar Bello, a Sardauna award winner and wife of Niger State governor on Monday asked Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho and Dokubo Asari, the leader of customary Government of Biafra and others advocating for division of Nigeria into separate entities to jettison the idea.

Igboho had some weeks ago unilaterally declared that the Southwest will no longer be part of Nigeria.

In the same vein, Asari had declared himself the leader of Customary Government of Biafra in which he unilaterally incorporated states in the South south and South east. However, groups and leaders in the two Southern regions have dismissed the proclamations by the two men.

But speaking while receiving the ‘Sardauna of All Time’ award alongside Sen. Rochas Okorocha and Rep. Aisha Dukku (APC-Gombe) on Monday in Abuja, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello urged all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion and ethnic affiliations to embrace dialogue and contribute their quota to the national development.

According to her, Nigeria is already too much of a nation and the people are all inter-connected now that it will be difficult to divide it.

“The thing about it is that Nigeria was created on the premise of unity and I think people need to go back and look at that intention and really think about it closely.

“I think we are already too much of a nation where we are all inter-connected in one way and another and so for those who are asking for that, they need more patience and dialogue to understand the way forward for the country,” Amina Abubakar Bello said.

​She called for the implementation of the 35 per cent women affirmative action which Nigeria was a signatory to further widen opportunities for women in politics.

She stressed the need for more support for women to enable them run for political offices.

“We need women at the top of government in the Executive and Legislative arms to ensure that, laws that has been passed are implemented,” she said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Dukku extolled the leadership qualities of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, underscoring the need for political and public office holders to emulate him.

She called on the younger generation to pick up his qualities to help transform the country and build a better and united Nigeria.

”We need to build and bring back the cohesion of northern Nigeria and the country at large especially now that we are facing many challenges.​

​“People that are calling for Nigeria’s disintegration must think and have a rethink; they should think of our fathers that struggled for the independence of Nigeria.

“Think of those that have struggled after independence, like Gen. Yakubu Gowon, that struggled to bring the country together and those that followed after.

“Think of those that are striving very hard to keep the nation as one, those people that we should listen to,” she said.

​The lawmaker said that a lot of goodies await Nigeria when citizens come together as one saying that it is better for Africa and the world at large.

The Chairman of Suleja local government council in Niger, Mr Abdullahi Maje explained that the ‘Sardauna of All Times award was conferred on different individuals who have contrinuted to the development of Nigeria.

He said Okorocha had done a lot in terms of promoting education in the entire country especially in the North.

He said states government were doing well in term of promoting education but it would be better if it was led by local government councils.

“It will be better if local councils are being given full autonomy. You know education starts from primary school level, and all the primary schools are under the local councils.

“So if the education is being​ given attention right from primary school it would go a long way.

“If the local Government is given full autonomy so that they will have their full resources to operate there will be a serious achievement in terms of education and there will be less security challenges in this country,” he said.

The award was conferred on them by publisher of Sardauna Times.