SABC retrenches 621 workers

South Africa Broadcasting Corporation(SABC) is set to lay off 621 employees, in line with plans to make it a viable entity.

The public broadcaster said today that the retrenchment will be effective 1 April.

The retrenchment was initially planned for June last year, but it was resisted by the workers and their unions.

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe said 346 of those who have opted for voluntary severance packages.

“Some were concerned about the impact of lower job scale codes resulting from the organisation-wide job evaluation process, on current salaries and their pension,” the broadcaster said.

“The other 275 employees are those who occupied positions that have become redundant.

“Some employees in this category went through the recruitment process seeking alternative opportunities but were, unfortunately, not successful.

“The retrenchment process has been extremely difficult for all stakeholders and became emotionally charged at times.

The extended process unfortunately also created prolonged uncertainty and a sense of despondency for many. This was understandable and regrettable,” .

“However, despite these challenges, the Section 189 process was a necessary component of the SABC’s turnaround plan to ensure the public broadcaster’s long term financial sustainability and capacity to fulfil its extensive public mandate.

“The process was necessary to preserve and reposition the SABC as a resilient and viable public broadcaster and public media organisation,” Mxakwe said.