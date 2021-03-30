Romantic photo of Davido & Mya Yafai sets Twitter on fire

Davido
Davido and Mya Yafai locking lips. Credit: Twitter

The Nigerian Twitter space was buzzing on Tuesday morning with many writing about Chioma after a loved-up picture of Davido and Mya Yafai surfaced online.

According to reports, the trending picture was taken when the Nigerian singer and American model were locking lips at a party in the US.

The new love birds had earlier escaped to Sint Maarten, a small island in the Caribbean, that is part of the Kingdom of Netherlands for vacation.

However, today’s commentators said the picture confirmed the report that Davido may have finally turn fiancee Chioma into another Baby Mama.

Davido and Chioma did a family introduction in September 2019. They were expected to get married in 2020, but the plan was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davido later said the wedding would happen this year but it’s quite clear that the love story has changed and a new woman – Mya Yafai- has taken over.

Reports said Chioma had stopped wearing her engagement ring since December, having gotten wind of Davido’s new romance with the American model who was in Nigeria late last year to spend Christmas and New Year with the “Assurance” crooner.

However, below are some comments on the trending picture of Davido and Mya Yafai locking lips.

