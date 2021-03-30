Romantic photo of Davido & Mya Yafai sets Twitter on fire

The Nigerian Twitter space was buzzing on Tuesday morning with many writing about Chioma after a loved-up picture of Davido and Mya Yafai surfaced online.

According to reports, the trending picture was taken when the Nigerian singer and American model were locking lips at a party in the US.

The new love birds had earlier escaped to Sint Maarten, a small island in the Caribbean, that is part of the Kingdom of Netherlands for vacation.

However, today’s commentators said the picture confirmed the report that Davido may have finally turn fiancee Chioma into another Baby Mama.

Davido and Chioma did a family introduction in September 2019. They were expected to get married in 2020, but the plan was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davido later said the wedding would happen this year but it’s quite clear that the love story has changed and a new woman – Mya Yafai- has taken over.

Reports said Chioma had stopped wearing her engagement ring since December, having gotten wind of Davido’s new romance with the American model who was in Nigeria late last year to spend Christmas and New Year with the “Assurance” crooner.

However, below are some comments on the trending picture of Davido and Mya Yafai locking lips.

Davido is seen with another woman but it’s Chioma that is trending. What a time to be on TwitterNG — Kaka (@shootergyal) March 30, 2021

Ah wait o , chioma has a child with Davido?!! Lmaoo how women fall for these superstars temporal display of affection still beats my mind. She really taught Davido was gonna marry her ??! I mean look at his personality 😭. Person no marry you sef but you born give am ? Ei wow — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) March 30, 2021

Davido and Chioma should just come and dispute these stories cos what is all this nau? I refuse to believe that Davido is a cheat — Stefferald (@futurestephany) March 30, 2021

"……….. make water carry me dey go far away and I am looking for a sister, Chioma my love" I am waiting for the water that will flood uncle David away 😂 — Oluwadunsin (@Bhuddyfly) March 30, 2021

Oh no! Davido you broke my heart. I love to see you and chioma together 😪😪 — nikki (@nikkibabe423) March 30, 2021