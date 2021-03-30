Oba Elegushi’s wife steps out with N3m clutch purse

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Olori Hadiza Yakasai Elegushi, the second wife of Lagos rich and stylish king, Oba Ademola Saheed Elegushi, Kusenla III, the Elegushi of Ikateland is in the news for rocking an expensive clutch purse.

Olori Hadiza recently stepped out looking all shades of regal while rocking a miniature clutch purse worth N3 million.

She rocked a piece from the Judith Leiber Crystal-Embellished Peony Clutch purse collection which is valued to cost a whopping $8,096.00 USD (N3,040,000.00) as seen on Harrods’ website at an event she attended with her hubby.