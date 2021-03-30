Nigerian drug baron Ikenna, girlfriend busted in Thailand with Cocaine

Nigeria’s suspected drug baron, Michael “Mark” Ikenna, 36 has been arrested in Thailand for dealing in Cocaine.

He was arrested along with his girlfriend, Nantana Chiewpanitch, 25 by the Thailand Regional Narcotics Police.

Region 2 Narcotic Suppression officers captured Ikenna and Chiewpanitch in a sting operation conducted by undercover police who arranged to purchase 10 grams of cocaine in Takhiantia March 26. Officers seized 9.8 g. of white powder from him.

According to Pattaya Mail, police found Chiewpanitch inside, as she denied involvement with drug dealing.

She said she had only known Ikenna for a few months.

A search by the police in their apartment in Bangkok, led to the discovery of nearly a gram of cocaine and hundreds of plastic bags.

The police said the bags were used to package drugs for sale in Bangkok, the East and Central regions.

Ikenna was said to have claimed he was an exporter of dried dory fish to his home country.

Police countered it, saying it was a shell company used to launder his drug money.

The police seized more than half a million baht in property from Ikenna, including his Toyota Altis and two mobile phones.