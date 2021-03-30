Newlywed singer Harrysong clocks 40

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, has on Tuesday celebrated his 40th birthday.

The birthday comes just three days after his wedding in Warri, Delta State.

“It’s my birthday today 🎂 💰 and it’s going to be a day of blessing and giving …BUT… who’s giving first?? Me? Or you guys?” he asked in an Instagram post.

Harrysong had revealed in a post on Sunday that he would be using the avenue of his birthday to give back to the society that has given him so much.

He wrote, “30th of March is my birthday… it’s not just going to be a cake day, or a Jollof rice day, but also a money day, A day to give back, as I’ve received and still receiving… where are my marching marchers? Are y’all ready for the kingmaker’s Day?”

The ‘Reggae-Blues’ singer exchanged marital vows with his long-time sweetheart Alex Gopa in Warri. on March 27, with his friend and ex-label mate Skiibii serving as his best man.