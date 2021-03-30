Medical trip: Buhari should transfer power to Osinbajo – Dino Melaye

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Senator, Dino Melaye has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to transfer power to his Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as he travels to London for medical check-up.

The Presidency said on Monday that Buhari would be travelling to London, United Kingdom for medical check-up and would be back in two weeks time.

But Dino Melaye, in a tweet said Buhari should transfer power to the Vice President through a letter to the National Assembly.

He urged that the president should do this before leaving the country on Tuesday.

He wrote: “The president should transfer power to the Vice President through a letter to the National Assembly before leaving the country in-line with constitutional provision.”

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had in a statement on Monday evening, said Buhari would proceed to London on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 for a routine medical check-up.

He said Buhari would meet with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he would embark on the journey.

Adesina stated that the president would be back from the medical check-up in the second week of April.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

“The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.”

The last time Buhari travelled out of the country was in April 2019 for medical check-up in the UK.

He returned to the country in May of that year.