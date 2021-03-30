Lawmaker tasks Fashola on Gwagwalada-Lokoja highway

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A former member of the House of Representatives from Kogi State, Sunday Karimi has called on the Minister of Works, Raji Fashola, to call to order the contractors handling the repairs of Gwagwalada-Lokoja road.

According to Hon Karimi, commuters travelling on that road have been facing hardship in the last 3 months.

He lamented that a journey that normally takes 2hrs sometimes last for 14 hours because of negligence on the part of the Contractors and lack of effective supervision on the part of the ministry.

Karimi identified Gwagwalada and Lokoja ends as the major problem areas on the road regretting that it ought not to be so.

He pointed out that some of the repairs causing traffic jams should have been handled swiftly and mostly at night, but expressed worries that the Contractors are pretending to be working while being lazy.

Karimi maintained that some lives have been lost due to avoidable accidents and called on the Minister to as a matter of urgency intervene in the matter.

The former lawmaker appealed that during the forthcoming festive period, the Minister needs to move swiftly to avoid the ugly experiences of the last few months.