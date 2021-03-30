Lagos gives #EndSARS panel more time

By Muahimin Olowoporoku

Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution For Victims of SARS Related Abuses or #EndSARS panel has been given 3 months more to accomplish its task.

The panel now has up till 19 July, instead of the former deadline of 19 April.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the panel on 19 October.

Its assignment among others was to receive memoranda from concerned members of the public on cases of abuse by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS) in Lagos.

The panel got 235 petitions.

So far, it has heard over 115 cases and given out about N44m as compensation.

Some of the petitions have not yet been closed.

The very first petition the panel heard on Tuesday was that of a 76-year-old Prince Adewanle Adewuyi.

He alleged police brutality, aggravated assault after his 26 acres of land in Age-Mowo village Badagry was forcefully taken over by the police in Dec. 2013.

