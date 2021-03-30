Kristian Pengwin speaks on importance of having growth mindset to achieve career success

The mind represents one of the most important weapons an entrepreneur has. It is this muscle that can drive you to work for your dreams or it can freeze up in a difficult moment where blockages do not wait. It depends on you and your ability to focus your mind on what you want, which will allow you to succeed. An example of this is the path of Kristian Tumidajewicz.

Known in the business world as Kristian Pengwin, this young man has worked for several years as an analyst and expert in sports business. His career and skills have allowed him to characterize himself as a specialist in the area and to position himself as one of the most followed in the world.

He is widely highlighted in the digital platforms aimed primarily at the sports community. His Instagram profile has more than 450 thousand followers and the Telegram channel has more than 350 thousand subscribers, placing it in the top 5 channels with the greatest following. Its numbers are constantly rising.

Providing its followers with updates, information, and indications about various sports competitions, especially those dedicated to soccer, has undoubtedly been what has given it the greatest importance in its history.

His business is based on building and then monetizing in the long term. He provides the information to then monetize with his business partners and continue to provide his fans with free content.

Besides, he stands out as a kind of motivator, because in addition to sharing his story of hardship and how he has achieved success, he tries to be a source of inspiration for other young people who want to start their own business.

Believe In What You Do

Just like any other muscle in your body, the mind also needs to be exercised and fed in order to stay healthy. You should work daily on your mentality to get the results you want. Self-confidence is an essential part of this.

Repeating in your mind that you trust yourself, maintaining the mentality that you can achieve anything you set your mind to, that you have the potential to do it and, above all, that you will achieve what you set your mind to, will keep you constantly moving forward towards it.

It’s no use having an idea if you don’t consider that you have what it takes to carry it out. It is necessary not only to believe in the idea you have but to trust that you will be able to execute it no matter how much you have to work for it.

Combine Knowledge, Skill, and Attitude

If there is anything that adds value to your mind is knowledge, this certainly strengthens each of your skills. However, what multiplies the previous aspects is attitude, and it depends only on you.

Attitude is what will lead you to take advantage of both your knowledge and your skills to reach your goal. This is the reason why you must make sure you have a positive attitude, based on your abilities and, above all, focused on facing the various obstacles that will arise and try to distract you from your objectives.

Throughout his career, Kristian has handled each of these aspects in the right way. He has combined his knowledge and skills with a positive attitude and an extraordinary ability to cope with adversity, which has given him positive results such as reaching the position he is in today.

Make a Difference

Differentiating in any environment is what will allow you to stand out. Kristian understood this element from the beginning although he has not lost his essence, humility, and sincerity, he found a way to stand out in the market.

The idea of building his business from scratch, and not getting immediate results but monetizing in the long term and sharing content for free to his followers, is what has allowed him to position himself as one of the best.

It is precisely this element that brings power. It is where part of the mentality of an entrepreneur must remain focused, not only on creating a business idea but on making a difference from the beginning that brings greater preference to the audience.

Each one of these aspects is pointed out by Kristian as elemental within the trajectory of a business, it is necessary to work the mind, as well as the body to achieve favorable results that allow you to enjoy success later on and to motivate others to achieve the same.