JUST IN: Wike sacks Environment Commissioner, Igbiks Tamuno

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has sacked the State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno.

This was contained in a statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media.

The statement said Wike asked the commissioner to submit all government documents and property in his possession to the permanent secretary, Ministry of Environment.

No reason was given for the sack of Tamuno.

However, our Correspondent reports that the state government has been facing a lot criticisms over what is regarded as the lackadaisical attitude of government in tackling polluted environment.

One of such is the issue of black soot that medical experts continually warn that the polluted atmosphere is cancerous.

The sacked Commissioner was to brief the Press on “Soot and Air Quality in Rivers State” today.

Last month, sacked the State Chairman of Board of Internal Revenue Service ThankGod Adoage Norteh.

He replaced him with Mr. Chibuzor Aholu as the Acting Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue Service